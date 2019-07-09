Annette P. Jacobs

February 21, 1935-July 7, 2019

PORT BYRON, IL-Annette P. Jacobs, 84, of Port Byron, Illinois, died Sunday, July 7, 2019, at home.

A memorial service will be 11 AM Saturday at Hampton Grace United Methodist Church, Hampton. Friends are invited to a luncheon at the church immediately following the service. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home, Moline.

Annette Patricia Jacobs was born 84 years ago on February 21, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois. She was the youngest child of Astrid (Oderud) and Alf Mathiesen, both who emigrated from Norway through Ellis Island.

Never a great student (although, even Einstein failed a few classes) she was an extremely funny, non-conformist who threw a hell of a party.

In her early life she was a waitress, a manicurist and a ballroom dance instructor at Fred Astaire Studios. She loved Al Jolson and would lip sync to his records. She was a fierce advocate for animals, saving and fostering dozens of dogs and holding fundraisers for spaying and neutering. She wrote poems and music.

She was a charming hostess, a very elegant dresser and a great daughter to her mother and father.

She handled her disease of Alzheimer's with much grace and strength. She was proceeded in death by her mother Astrid, her father Alf, and her brother Harold (Jane) Mathiesen.

She is survived by her husband of 44 years Lucien "Matt" Jacobs, daughter Lora Adams (Michael) Kopriva, son Larry (Jessye Wright) Adams, grandsons Reid Adams and Dylan Wright Adams, nephews Mitchell (K.C.) Mathiesen, Bret Mathiesen and Bobby Poppett.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to any of the following non-profit organizations: The Black Box Theatre, WQPT, Quad Cities PBS, or any animal shelter. She always wanted people to adopt – not shop for their pets.

Condolences may be shared at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.