Anthony Eric Chalmers August 23, 1949-April 11, 2019 EVANSVILLE, WI-Anthony Eric Chalmers Born on August 23, 1949 in Cumbria, England, to the late Eric and Mary Chalmers, passed away at age 69 on April 11, 2019 in Wisconsin. Anthony's family moved to the United States when he was a teenager and he graduated from Pomona High School California in 1967. On January 10, 1975 Tony became a citizen of the United States. From 1967 to 1970, Anthony served in the Army in the Vietnam War. Tony was very proud of his service to the country and spent time in his retirement restoring his uniform. While in the service he learned his trade as a mechanic. He worked as a heavy equipment mechanic employed by Hupp Toyota Lift until his retirement in 2014. Anthony was the beloved husband of the late Jacquelyn Chalmers whom he married April 11th, 1995. Anthony is survived by his sons, Eric (Becky) Chalmers, Bryn (Cortney) Chalmers, and Mark (Adrienne) Chalmers; a stepdaughter, Melissa (Bart) Ronek; sister, Jude Bowes; brother Malcolm Chalmers; grandchildren, Emily, Rachel, Josh, Lane, Trent, Hadley, Landon, Adam, Drew, Ian, Cynthia, and Dakota; friend, Jackie VandeVoorde; and first wife Pam Bombara. He is survived by many nieces and nephews in England and leaves behind his greatly loved dog, Foxy. He had many hobbies including riding his Harley Davidson Motorcycle, building motorcycles, reading Clive Cussler books, and fixing things. Tony was a great story teller, was a member of the NRA and the VA Hospital in Madison, WI. Friends and family members may attend the graveside service on Thursday, April 18 beginning at 1:00 P.M. at the Rock Island Arsenal. If attending arrive at 12:45 at the Moline Gate Parking lot Bldg 118. Late arrivals must have drivers license and S.S. Card to be admitted. For daily schedules follow https://dailyburielschedule.cem.va.gov/