Anthony "Dave" Polzin
1944 - 2020
Anthony "Dave" Polzin

May 21, 1944-September 6, 2020

COAL VALLEY-Anthony "Dave" Polzin, 76, of Coal Valley, Illinois, died Sunday, September 6, 2020, in Genesis East Medical Center, Davenport, Iowa.

Visitation is 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, followed by a funeral service at 4 p.m., in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. Military honors will be presented by Moline American Legion Post #246. A funeral luncheon will be held at CityView Celebrations at Trimble Pointe after the funeral. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory following the services.

Anthony David Lee Polzin was born May 21, 1944, in Rock Island, to Anthony J. and Alma (Baker) Polzin. He married Sandra Morris on December 24, 1966, in Rock Island. He served in the US Air Force, and was employed at John Deere Harvester Works for 28 years, retiring as supervisor in 2001. He loved his Harley motorcycle, was a member of the Harley Owners Group, and enjoyed boating. He loved his dog Charlie.

Dave is survived by his wife, Sandy; two daughters and sons-in-law, Stephanie and Phil Corken of Osco, and Stacie and Tony Gaskin of Rock Island; three grandchildren and their significant others, Brandon Longnecker, Trey Longnecker and Gabby Lunich, and Bailey Gaskin and Rianna Ostrom; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Sandy Crouse of Morrison, and Cathy and Gary Bell of Geneseo; and several nieces and nephews, including a special nephew Thad Bell.

Dave's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.



Published in Quad-City Times on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory
SEP
11
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 8, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.

Sandy, Stephanie and Stacey, you are in my prayers. Love you all
Rosie Noftsker
Friend
