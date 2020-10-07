Anthony R. Burge

August 4, 1992-October 4, 2020

Davenport - Anthony Ryan Burge, 28, of Davenport passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020.

A time to gather and celebrate Anthony's life will be held Saturday from 1 until 4 p.m. with a time to share memories and stories at 3:30 p.m. at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. Memorials may be made to the Quad City Rock Academy or NAMI, Quad Cities.

Anthony was born on August 4, 1992 in Davenport, the son of Eric and Monica (Barton) Burge and brother of Nicole. He was a 2011 graduate of Davenport Central High School.

Anthony was very easy going, friendly and had a big smile. He was multitalented and enjoyed playing the guitar, bass, and did some creative writing. In his younger years he expressed his creativity through drawing. He was a movie buff and found joy in watching Backyard Wrestling, NXT, and WWE. He loved to shock people and had recently been the proud owner of a mullet before donating his hair to Locks of Love. He will be greatly missed.

Those left to honor his memory include, his parents, Monica and Eric; sister, Nicole Burge, grandmother, Eva Burge, aunts and uncles: Shelly (Ray Clark) Barton, Mary Beth (Brian) Murray, Greg Bender, John (Katie) Burge, Peggy Scott, and Mark Burge, cousins: Rochelle, Blane (also best friend), Heather, Lexi, Matthew, Megan Michelle, Alex, and Libby.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother Sandy Rochau, grandfathers: Bob Burge, Harley Rochau and Tom Barton, and his aunt Missy Bender.

