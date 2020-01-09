|
Archie J Johnson Sr.
July 24, 1947-January 6, 2020
DAVENPORT-Archie J Johnson, Sr. of Davenport passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on January 6, 2020.
Visitation will be Tuesday, January 14 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. with the funeral service to follow at The House of the Lord Church, 537 West 15th Street, Davenport. Burial will be in Oakdale Cemetery. Orr's Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements.
Archie was born July 24, 1947 to John and Marion Rusan-Johnson, in St. Louis, MO.
In 1970 he married Beverly A. Wyatt, the love of his life for 50 years. In this union they had three children. Archie graduated from Blackhawk College with a degree in Pipefitting and was employed by John Deere Harvester for 35 years before retiring in 1997.
Archie enjoyed watching sports, meeting people, car shows and spending time with family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Beverly; daughters, Karmen and Kelly Johnson and Kim Angel; sons, Archie, Jr. (Tondalaya), Anthony Angel, Matt Clay and Todd Poe; siblings, Kenneth (Irma) Johnson and Gladys "Millie" (Thomas) Humbard; 14 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.
He is preceded in death by his parents, stepfather, Clifford Norwood, five brothers, an one grandson. May they all rest in paradise.
Published in Quad-City Times from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020