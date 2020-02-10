Home

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
Ardell Couchman


1936 - 2020
Ardell Couchman Obituary

Ardell Couchman

December 31, 1936- February 9, 2020

DAVENPORT-Funeral services for Ardell Couchman, 83, of Davenport, will be 10a.m. Friday, February 14, 2020 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Visitation is Thursday from 4 until 7p.m. and Friday at 9a.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to .

Ardell died Sunday, February 9, 2020 at ManorCare, Utica Ridge, Davenport.

Ardell Libberton was born on December 31, 1936 in Clinton, a daughter of Guy and Pauline (Gerten) Libberton. She spent 13 years as a "Navy Brat" and traveled-Hawaii to England-with her first husband, an Air Force pilot.

She graduated from Fulton High School, attended Gradwohl School of Laboratory Tech in St. Louis and later worked for the Social Security Administration. Living in Davenport, Ardell worked for Dr. Don Doering, retiring in 1985. While there, she met and married Rex Couchman. During their 40yr marriage, they visited Europe and all 50 state capitals. He preceded her in death on July 14, 2019.

Survivors include her son: Steven (Cathy) Lacina, Gladbrook; step-children: Neila Wheeler, Dennis (Opal) Couchman, all of Davenport; Becky (John) Cain, Des Moines; Steve (Molly) Couchman, Las Vegas; Lori (Todd Stuhr) Leamer, Lowden; 17 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and a sister, Helen House, Davenport.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Dave Wheeler, an infant great-granddaughter, Carissa Wells, her parents, and a sister, Barbara Johns.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com

Published in Quad-City Times from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020
