BENTLEY FUNERAL HOME - DURANT
1001 6th Street
Durant, IA 52747
(563) 785-6152
Ardella Woods
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Ardella Mae Woods


1944 - 2019
Ardella Mae Woods Obituary

Ardella Mae Woods

May 2, 1944-November 20, 2019

BLUE GRASS-Ardella Mae Woods, 75, of Blue Grass, IA, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Genesis Health System- East Campus, Davenport. Visitation will be held 3:00 - 7:00 p.m., Monday, November 25, 2019 at Bentley Funeral Home, Durant, IA. Funeral Service will be held 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Bentley Funeral Home. Burial will take place in Walcott Cemetery. Memorials to . Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com

Ardella was born May 2, 1944, the daughter of Arnold and Caroline (Riessen) Koeppe in Davenport. She graduated from Durant High School with the Class of 1962. Ardella married Larry Woods on September 12, 1980 in St. Mark Lutheran Church, Davenport.

Ardella worked for the Quad-City Times in Advertising for over forty years before retiring. Ardella also helped her husband, Larry, with Woods Auction Service. After retirement, Ardella enjoyed attending auctions and traveling with her husband, Larry. They traveled to visit friends and family across the United States and also traveled abroad to Europe. Most of all, Ardella loved her grandchildren and treasured attending their school and sporting events.

Ardella will be dearly missed by her husband, Larry; daughter, Kim Thumann of Davenport; five stepchildren, Brian (Amy) Woods of Clinton, Shelly (Jim) Bierman of Morrison, Illinois, Trisha (Mike) Dash of Clinton, Matt (Patty) Woods of Davenport, and Jason Woods of Davenport; eight grandchildren, Rachel (Evert) Ruiz, Ryan (Megan McTyre) Duyck, Kenna Woods, Sahara Woods, Ethan (Jennifer) Woods, Cameron (Matt) Ottens, Nick Dash, and Kelsey Dash; six great grandchildren, Hiliana Mae, Treve, and Leonel Ruiz, Dallas Duyck, and Caden and David Woods; one sister, Ardyth (Bob) Spahn of Frisco, Texas; one brother, Arlyn (Bernice) Koeppe of Stockton, Iowa; and one special nephew, Troy (Shawna) Newmyer.

Ardella was preceded in death by one sister, Arnola Brus.

Published in Quad-City Times from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
