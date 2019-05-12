Ardis Betty Clark

April 27, 1924-May 5, 2019

DAVENPORT-Ardis Betty Clark, 95, a resident of Davenport, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, surrounded by her family. Per her wishes, the rite of cremation was accorded and private family services will be held at a later date Gaithersburg, Maryland. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home assisted the family.

Ardis Betty Jones was born April 27, 1924 in Rock Island, a daughter of Shirley Alfred and Ora Ellen (Braunar) Jones. She married Paul M. Clark in May of 1947. He preceded her in death. Ardis was a Dental Assistant for Dr. Carroccio for over 30 years. She was a graduate of Georgetown University and lived in the Washington DC area for 64 years. Ardis moved to Davenport in 2008 to live with her sister, Alice Hebbel.

Ardis enjoyed traveling, reading mysteries and best sellers and visiting with friends and neighbors.

Memorials may be made to a

Those left to honor her memory include her daughter, Ardys (William) Andrade, Gaithersburg, Maryland; sister, Alice Hebbel, Davenport; nephews, Denny (Nancie) Hebbel, Davenport, Greg (Karen) Hebbel, Estes Park, Colorado and Scott (Melinda) Hebbel, Bloomington, Illinois; and grand-nephews, Matthew Hebbel, Davenport and Adam Hebbel, Boone, North Carolina and grand-niece, Jodi (Nate) Judkins, Longmont, Colorado.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Paul, brother, Don Jones and sister, Dorotha "Dotti" Ingersoll.

