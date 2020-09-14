Arla Mae Peters

April 22, 1928-August 31, 2020

LEHIGH ACRES, FL-Arla Mae Peters age 92, of Lehigh Acres, FL passed away on August 31, 2020. She was born in Durant, IA to parents, William and Anna (Wulf) Knutsen.

Arla had a wonderful and fun life, living in both Iowa and Florida. She enjoyed dancing, playing cards, bingo, and enjoying times with friends and family. She will be forever missed.

In addition to her parents, Arla was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Peters; son, Leslie Peters; sisters, Velma, Florence Steenbock, Esther Seifert, Evelyn Marxen, Irene Johannsen and Ruby Roehs; and brothers, Harold, Herbert, William and Leonard Knutsen.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Ray) Wetzel of Lehigh Acres, FL; grandson, Jeff (Aimee) Peters; great-grandaughters, Olivia and Emerson of Bettendorf, IA, and daughter-in-law, Mary Peters of Davenport, IA.

Arrangements by Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park of Ft Myers, FL. There will be no public services at this time.

For information, please call 239-334-4880.