Arlene R. Glunz
September 22, 1930- February 20, 2020
ELDRIDGE-Arlene R. Glunz, 89, of Eldridge, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Silvercrest Garner Senior Living in Davenport.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Church in Eldridge. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday at Chambers Funeral Home in Eldridge. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church.
Arlene was born September 22, 1930, the daughter of Harvey & Elsie (Hamann) Kuhl. She was a 1949 graduate of Davenport High School.
Arlene was united in marriage to Walter C. Glunz on November 16, 1956 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Davenport. He preceded her in death on July 1, 2015.
Arlene had worked for the Former Central Trust & Savings Bank, Propane Gas Company and retired from Central Scott Telephone in 1990.
Arlene and Walter had enjoyed travelling and camping over the years. They had vacationed for over 30 years in Hayward, Wisconsin and enjoyed cruises to Alaska and the Panama Canal. She enjoyed quilting, cross stitch, reading and playing Cribbage. She was also an avid baseball fan, particularly of the Chicago Cubs.
Those left to honor Arlene's memory include her sons and daughters-in-law, Daniel & Michelle Glunz of Long Grove and Richard & Shelby Glunz of Port Orchard, Washington; her grandchildren, Clint (Erin) Glunz, Kara (Tim) Hamann and Erika and Alison Glunz; her great-grandchildren, Kollin, Riley and Paisley Hamann and Addison and Jordan Glunz; her sister, Alice Snyder of Minnesota; and her brothers, Earl (Dorothy) Kuhl of Eldridge and John (Jill) Kuhl of Eldridge.
In addition to her husband, Walt, Arlene was preceded in death by her parents; her brother-in-law, Don Snyder; and her nephew, Ron Kuhl.
Arlene's family would like to express special thanks to the nurses and staff at Silvercrest for all of their care and comfort for Arlene.
