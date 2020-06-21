Arlene Schiele

February 29, 1928-June 16, 2020

WEST JORDAN, UT-Arlene Schiele passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in West Jordan, Utah. Arlene was born on a farm in Scott County, IA on February 29, 1928 to John and Anna Schinckel. She married Jerold Schiele on April 22, 1946. They had four sons: James, Roger, Paul, and Steven.

Arlene is survived by two brothers Jack and Paul Harry, three sons, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, son James, her parents, four sisters and one brother.

A private ceremony was held in celebration of her life.