Arlene V. Riessen

May 6, 1953-March 27, 2019

WALCOTT-Arlene V. Riessen, 65, of Walcott, IA, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.

Arlene was born in Chariton, IA on May 6, 1953 to Edwin and Hazel (Lamb) Wade.

Arlene married Richard R. Riessen on August 22, 1987 in Davenport, IA.

Arlene graduated from Albia High School and from Muscatine Community College with a degree in criminal justice.

She retired in 2010 as the administrator for the State of Iowa, Scott County Pretrial Release Program.

She was a member of the Davenport Unitarian Church. She enjoyed playing cards and dominos with friends, watching movies, going to garage sales and shopping.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 4 PM to 7 PM at Bentley Funeral Home in Durant.

Funeral services will be held Monday at 10:30 AM at Bentley Funeral Home in Durant.

Interment will be in the Walcott Cemetery.

Arlene is survived by her husband Richard, daughter Lorena Riessen of North Liberty, son Edwin Riessen of Walcott, sisters: Sandy Wade of Lovilia, IA, Crystal Stansberry of Oskaloosa, IA and Tamie (Cameron) Watson of Albia, IA and her brother Jim Wade of Moravia.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Jack Wade.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Quad City Autism Center in Moline in her memory.

