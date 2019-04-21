Arnold "Arn" Carlson

September 6, 1933-April 14, 2019

BETTENDORF-Arnold "Arn" Carlson, 85, of Bettendorf, died Sunday April 14, 2019 at his home. Following private cremation, his inurnment will take place at Pine Hill Cemetery, Davenport. He was born September 6, 1933 in Davenport, the son of Arthur and Louise (Sehmann) Carlson. He attended Iowa State University at Ames before serving in the US Navy.

Arn was blessed with a fertile, precise and inquisitive mind. A shrewd investor and dedicated businessman, Arn was a general contractor in the pattern making industry. After serving as president of Steeb Pattern Company, he founded and was director of ACI Industries. In addition, Arn had a passion for running and fitness. He read countless texts exploring those topics. Along with those interests, Arn followed politics and was an avid sports fan, and Iowa Hawkeye fan. He always enjoyed discussing these subjects. His family and close friends appreciated the opportunity to share his thoughts and insights. His wit, humor and great depth will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

Survivors include his brother, Ronald Carlson; nephews, Michael Carlson and Andrew Carlson; sister-in-law, Mary Carlson; daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Carlson and his longtime special friend, Colette Erikson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Donald C. Carlson.

