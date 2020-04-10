Home

Arthur "Art" Gerald Johnson

December 20, 1934- April 8, 2020

DAVENPORT-Arthur "Art" Gerald Johnson, 85, passed away at Select Specialty Hospital on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 surrounded by his family. Private family services will be held at Runge Mortuary, Burial will be

at Pine Hill Cemetery Davenport. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences and updates on Art's memorial services may be found at www.rungemortuary.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Risen Christ Lutheran Church or The Family.

Art was born on December 20, 1934 to Harold and Evelyn (Cameron)

Johnson. He married Kay Ward on May 18, 1957. Art proudly served

in the U.S. Army. He was an active member of Risen Christ Lutheran Church, in Davenport

where he was honored to donate his time and talents to remodeling the

church. He worked as a Plumber and Pipefitter out of Local 387 and Local 25, retiring in 1995. Art was an avid reader and enjoyed auctions, flea markets, garage sales and collecting Betty Boop memorabilia and was also a member of the American Legion. He and Kay square

danced for 33 years and belonged to Swinging Squares, Wheel-N-Steppers and honorary members of Town & Country Twirlers. He served on many committees when a member of St Mark Lutheran Church including working as a liaison during their remodeling.

Art is survived by his Wife, Kay; Children, Rick (Ann) Johnson, Heidi

(Joe) Brandt and Bryan (Sherri) Johnson; Sisters, Kathleen (John) Schutter, Bonnie Willett and Sally (Dale) Ropp; brother, Jerry (Peggy) Johnson; Grandchildren, Sarah, Allison, Rachel, Lauran, Issack and Molli; Great Grandchildren, Cooper, Carson, and Ella.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Harold (Skippy)

Johnson and granddaughter Anna Johnson.

Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 10, 2020
