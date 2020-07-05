Arthur "Art" Gerald Johnson

May 18, 1957-April 8, 2020

DAVENPORT- Arthur "Art" Gerald Johnson, 85, passed away at Select Specialty Hospital on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, surrounded by his family. Burial arrangements were fulfilled at Pine Hill Cemetery Davenport. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service to be held on Saturday, July 11, at 11:00 a.m. at Risen Christ Lutheran Church, 6021 Northwest Blvd., Davenport. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Risen Christ Lutheran Church or to The Family.

Art was born on December 20, 1934 to Harold and Evelyn (Cameron) Johnson. He married Kay Ward on May 18, 1957. Art proudly served in the U.S. Army. He was an active member of Risen Christ Lutheran Church in Davenport, where he was honored to donate his time and talents to remodeling the church. He worked as a Plumber and Pipefitter out of Local 387 and Local 25, retiring in 1995.

Art was an avid reader and enjoyed auctions, flea markets, garage sales and collecting Betty Boop memorabilia and was also a member of the American Legion. He and Kay square danced for 33 years and belonged to Swinging Squares, Wheel-N-Steppers and honorary members of Town & Country Twirlers. He served on many committees when a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church including working as a liaison during their remodeling.

Art is survived by his wife, Kay; children, Rick (Ann) Johnson, Heidi (Joe) Brandt and Bryan (Sherri) Johnson; sisters, Kathleen (John) Schutter, Bonnie Willett and Sally (Dale) Ropp; brother, Jerry (Peggy) Johnson; grandchildren, Sarah, Allison, Rachel, Lauran, Issack, Molli and step-grandson, Nethan; and great grandchildren, Cooper, Carson, and Ella.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Harold (Skippy) Johnson; and granddaughter, Anna Johnson.