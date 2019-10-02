|
Arthur "Crazy Art" McDonald
August 22, 1948-September 30, 2019
DAVENPORT-Arthur "Crazy Art" McDonald, 71, a resident of rural Davenport, died Monday, September 30, 2019 at his home.
Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, October 7, 2019 at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Visitation will be held prior to services from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the or the American Diabetes Association.
Art was born August 22, 1948 in Fairfield, Iowa, the son of John and Irma (McDowell) McDonald. On July 2, 1988 in Stockport, Iowa, he married Peggy Dorothy Canaday.
Art worked as a heavy-duty mechanic for the City of Davenport, and later Conway Trucking. He enjoyed racing, and collecting car parts and auto memorabilia. He was a member of the Midwest Jalopies. Art had a good sense of humor and was the life of the party.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Peggy; sons, Lane and Dennis; step-children, Robin (Mike) Dudley of Davenport, Fred (Linda) Canarr of Missouri, Chuck (Julie) Canaar of Wisconsin, Jody Canaar of Illinois, Kelly Kay Haynes of Indiana, Chad (Cheryl) Canaday of Davenport, and Cheree Canaday of Davenport; many grandchildren including, J.D., Kylee, Trey, and McKenna; siblings, Linda McDonald and Edward (Dee) McDonald of Texas; and a nephew, Brian McDonald.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and an aunt, Marjorie McDonald.
