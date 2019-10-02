Home

POWERED BY

Services
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
6:30 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur McDonald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur "Crazy Art" McDonald


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur "Crazy Art" McDonald Obituary

Arthur "Crazy Art" McDonald

August 22, 1948-September 30, 2019

DAVENPORT-Arthur "Crazy Art" McDonald, 71, a resident of rural Davenport, died Monday, September 30, 2019 at his home.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, October 7, 2019 at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Visitation will be held prior to services from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the or the American Diabetes Association.

Art was born August 22, 1948 in Fairfield, Iowa, the son of John and Irma (McDowell) McDonald. On July 2, 1988 in Stockport, Iowa, he married Peggy Dorothy Canaday.

Art worked as a heavy-duty mechanic for the City of Davenport, and later Conway Trucking. He enjoyed racing, and collecting car parts and auto memorabilia. He was a member of the Midwest Jalopies. Art had a good sense of humor and was the life of the party.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Peggy; sons, Lane and Dennis; step-children, Robin (Mike) Dudley of Davenport, Fred (Linda) Canarr of Missouri, Chuck (Julie) Canaar of Wisconsin, Jody Canaar of Illinois, Kelly Kay Haynes of Indiana, Chad (Cheryl) Canaday of Davenport, and Cheree Canaday of Davenport; many grandchildren including, J.D., Kylee, Trey, and McKenna; siblings, Linda McDonald and Edward (Dee) McDonald of Texas; and a nephew, Brian McDonald.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and an aunt, Marjorie McDonald.

Online condolences may be made to Art's family by viewing his obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now