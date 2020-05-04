Arthur "Tim" T. Friday September 22, 1952-May 3, 2020 ROCK ISLAND-Arthur "Tim" T. Friday, 67, of Rock Island, died Sunday, May 3, 2020 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Friends may express their sympathy at a drive through only visitation from 11-1 pm Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Due to public gathering restrictions you will be directed when you arrive, and you will not be permitted to exit or gather outside of your vehicle. The family invites those who knew Tim to watch a live-streamed funeral service at 1:30 pm Thursday, May 7, 2020 by visiting www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. Burial will be private in Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made in care of the family. Tim was born in Rock Island, Ill. on September 22, 1952, a son of Max and Dorothy Groves Friday. He married Teresa Lehnerer at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rock Island, in 1981 and together they had three children. Tim operated Wagenwerks Car Repair, Rock Island, over 40 years. He was a great fan of NASCAR and in his younger years, sponsored and raced at Cordova International Raceway and East Moline Speedway. Tim enjoyed snowmobiling and had a great sense of humor. He was always the life of the party and got along with everyone. Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Andrew Friday, Moline, Alex Friday, Rock Island and Megan Friday, Moline; the mother of his children, Teresa Friday; sister, Max Friday, Chicago; companion, Linda Morrison; and several nieces and a nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Ginni Clemmens. Online condolences, memories and pictures may be shared with the family at wheelanpressly.com
Published in Quad-City Times from May 4 to May 5, 2020.