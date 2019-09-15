Home

The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
2:30 PM
St. Donatus Lutheran Cemetery
St Donatus, IA
View Map
Audrey Louise (Hueneke) Ernst


1939 - 2019
Audrey Louise (Hueneke) Ernst Obituary

Audrey Louise (Hueneke) Ernst

January 7, 1939-September 13th, 2019

DAVENPORT-Audrey Louise (Hueneke) Ernst, 80, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away peacefully with family by her side on September 13th, 2019.

Family and friends will gather at The Runge Mortuary on Tuesday, September 17th for Visitation from 5-7PM. Funeral Service at Zion Lutheran Church will be on Wednesday, September 18th, 2019 at 11AM. Burial will be in St. Donatus Lutheran Cemetery, St Donatus, Iowa Wednesday, September, 18, 2019 at 2:30 PM.

Audrey was born on January 7, 1939 in Bellevue, IA., the daughter of Ferdinand and Louise Hueneke.

Audrey married the love of her life, Walter Ernst, in 1958. The couple settled in Clinton, IA, where they raised their three children: Susann, Sharon, and Steve.

In her younger years she enjoyed dancing with her husband, camping, traveling, and bowling. She was a very active member of Zion Lutheran Church. Audrey's biggest joy was being with her family and friends. She was her grandchildren's and great grandchildren's biggest fan. Audrey was very proud of her family and was thrilled to become "Great Nana" to her 6 great-grandchildren. Audrey enjoyed shopping, lunch dates and traveling.

Audrey is survived by her children; Susann (Brian) Mumm of Cedar Rapids, IA, Sharon (Rick) Ray of Topeka KS, and Steve Ernst of Elkhorn, MN, Grandchildren Jenna, Dylan and Tanner, Daniel, Melissa and David, and Elayne and Will; 6 Great Grandchildren; brother, Don Hueneke of Clinton, IA; and many beloved nieces, nephews, friends, relatives and extended family.

She is preceded in death by parents, husband and grandson Adam.

Published in Quad-City Times from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019
