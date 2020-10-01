Audrey M. Fullan

June 13, 1928-September 28, 2020

CLINTON-Audrey M. Fullan, age 92 of Clinton, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at her home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Pape Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 PM Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Irenaeus Calvary Cemetery. Pallbearers will be her grandchildren.

Audrey was born in Ossian, Iowa on June 13, 1928, the daughter of Gilbert and Alma (Riveland) Elleson. She graduated from Lyons High School. Audrey married John A. Fullan on January 20, 1951 in San Francisco. John passed away on September 20, 2013. She was a homemaker and had worked for a time with Catholic Charities. Audrey was a member of Prince of Peace Parish. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker.

Audrey is survived by her children; Jane (Ed Fowler) of Half Moon Bay, CA, Kathleen (Jim) DeMong, Michael (Charlotte) Fullan, James (Deborah) Fullan, Patricia Jackson and Mary Jo (Thomas) Nier all of Clinton; 14 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren and a brother, Richard (Marlene) Elleson of Sebring, FL. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her daughter, Jacqueline, a granddaughter, Shannon; 2 sisters, Marguerite and Goldie and 2 brothers, Gordon and Vernon. Memorials may be made to Prince of Peace or Mercy Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com.