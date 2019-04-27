Home

Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Heritage Church
Rock Island, IA
Service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
6:00 PM
Heritage Church
Rock Island, IA
Barbara A. Wear


Barbara A. Wear Obituary

Barbara A. Wear

October 6, 1943-April 24, 2019

DAVENPORT-Barbara A. Wear, 75, of Davenport, Iowa, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, Iowa, surrounded by family.

Family directed services will be held Monday, April 29, 2019, at Heritage Church, Rock Island, Illinois, beginning with visitation from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., immediately followed by a memorial service at 6:00 p.m. Cremation will take place prior to services at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities. Memorials may be made to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.

The former Barbara Ann LaRose was born October 6, 1943, in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of Willis and Leota (Robbs) LaRose. She married James "Larry" Wear, and the couple moved from St. Louis to Davenport in 1977. Larry passed away in 1983.

Barb retired from Alcoa Davenport Works. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially on Thanksgiving.

She is survived by children, Timothy (Audrae) Wear of Bettendorf, Lisa (Eric) Sanders of Sherrard, and Robert (Sheila) Case of St. Louis; grandchildren, Paige (Adam) Leone, Kelsey Wear, Jacey Grubbs, Nicholas Grubbs, and Adam and Thomas Case; step-grandchildren, Karie and Brian Sanders; a brother, James (Judy) LaRose of St. Louis; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and a nephew, Tony LaRose.

The family would like to give special thanks to everyone at UnityPoint Health – Trinity Rock Island and Bettendorf, as well as Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, for their wonderful care and compassion.

Condolences may be shared at CremationQC.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 27, 2019
