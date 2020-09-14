Barbara Edith Robinson (née Schroeder)

July 20, 1944-September 1, 2020

TUCSON, AZ-Barbara Edith Robinson (née Schroeder) died peacefully at home on September 1 in Tucson, Arizona at the age of 76. Barbara is survived by her husband, George Robinson; children, Natasha Warner (Keith Alcock), Tucson, and Nate Warner (Erika), Brighton MI; brother, Richard Schroeder (Jill), Grand Junction, CO; three grandchildren. Barbara was born in 1944 to Clarence (Buck) Schroeder and Lois Barber Schroeder. She graduated from Iowa State University in 1966 with a Bachelors degree in English Education and in 1977 with a Masters degree in Family Environment. She married Jairus (Jay) Warner in 1966, and remained friends and an outstanding co-parent with him after their divorce in 1976. She married George Robinson in 1981. In Davenport, she worked first as Director of Homemaker's Services, and then worked as Assistant Director of Community Health Care (CHC). At CHC she raised the funds to build a new building for the organization, and contributed to making healthcare accessible for many people of the Quad Cities. Outside of her work, Barb was accomplished at sewing and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was an active member of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad Cities. A memorial service will be held after the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Community Health Care, Inc. at https://www.chcqca.org/donate-to-chc. Condolences can be sent to George Robinson at 3465 E. Seneca St., Tucson, AZ 85716.