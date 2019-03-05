Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cunnick-Collins Mortuary - Davenport
1200 E. 39th St.
Davenport, IA 52807
563-391-1200
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Cunnick-Collins Mortuary - Davenport
1200 E. 39th St.
Davenport, IA 52807
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Forgie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Forgie


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara Forgie Obituary

Barbara Forgie

July 19, 1936-March 3, 2019

LECLAIRE - Visitation for Barbara Ann Forgie, 82, of LeClaire, will be Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary, Davenport.

Barbara passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Trinity Medical Center - Bettendorf.

Cunnick - Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.

Barbara Ann Martin was born on July 19, 1936, in Davenport, the daughter of Chester and Edith Reals Martin. She married Lawrence E. "Gene" Forgie on April 2, 1954 in Scott County. He preceded her in death on Sept. 26, 1997.

Barbara retired from the family business at Central Office Supply and Gemco Engraving. She enjoyed gardening, reading, baking and crafts.

Survivors include her sons, Dennis (Lisa) Forgie of Lowden, Iowa, Dan (Cindy) Forgie of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Dwayne (Kathy) Forgie of LeClaire; daughter, Linda (Jon) Roberts of Davenport; seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and a sister, Patricia (Mike) Parks of Melrose, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband, "Gene".

Remembrances and condolences may be made to the family at www.cunnick-collins.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now