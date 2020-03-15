Home

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
Barbara Garrow

Barbara Garrow

July 14, 1955-March 8, 2020

DAVENPORT-Barbara Garrow, 64, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Genesis East Hospital, Davenport, Iowa.

Keeping with her wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral services. Memorials may be made to Kings Harvest Pet Rescue, Davenport, Iowa.

Barb was born July 14, 1955 in Ukiah, California, the daughter of Clabe and Grace (Roberts) Fleetwood. She married the love of her life, Tim Garrow, on October 10, 1986. Barb gave the Department of Defense 32 faithful years working at the Rock Island Arsenal, retiring on April 30, 2004.

She enjoyed spending time with her beloved family and her dogs more than anything. Barb enjoyed traveling, and especially loved family vacations, going yearly to the Wisconsin Dells and several trips to various spots in Florida. She became a grandma on June 4, 2019 to her grandson, Dallas Garrow, whom she absolutely adored.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Tim Garrow, children, Jeremie (Jennifer) Garrow, Jake Garrow, and Jonathan Garrow, siblings, Lawrence (Marilyn) Fleetwood, Clarence (Judy) Fleetwood, Ronnie (Linda) Fleetwood, and Karen (Jack) Sparbel, and her grandson, Dallas Garrow.

Online condolences and remembrances may be expressed to the family by visiting Barb's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 15, 2020
