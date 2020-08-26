1/1
Barbara "Elaine" Graham
Barbara "Elaine" Graham

March 23, 1943- August 20, 2020

BETTENDORF-Barbara "Elaine" Graham, 77, of Bettendorf, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, IA. Cremation rites were accorded and a private Celebration of Life will be held. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com

Elaine was born March 23, 1943, to Lawrence and Wilma Bonnie (Carter) Eller in Farrington Township, IL. She graduated from Eisenhower High School in Decatur, IL. Elaine enjoyed her career as an accountant for Montgomery Elevator for 28 years. On September 28, 1963, she was united in marriage to Keith Shaw. Together, they had two children, Rodney and Rhonda. The couple later separated. In her free time, Elaine loved gardening, spending time with family, listening to music, and reading. In 1989, she married Raymond "Ray" Graham in Davenport. Elaine was passionate about her work and was employed with H.C. Duke & Son LLC in East Moline, IL, for the past thirteen years.

Elaine will be missed by her children: Rodney (Heidi) Shaw of Hampton, IL, Rhonda (Dennis) Jennings of Davenport; grandchildren: River Shaw, Sequoia Shaw, Autumn Jennings, Reed Jennings; and her siblings: Ken (Debbie) Eller and Delores (Steve) Metcalf. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Wilma Bonnie Eller; and her husband, Ray Graham.



Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 26, 2020.
