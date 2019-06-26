Barbara Henson

December 27, 1930-June 25, 2019

MOLINE-Barbara L. Henson, 88, of Moline, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, surrounded by family. A memorial service will be 11 am Friday, June 28, 2019 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Avenue, Rock Island. Visitation will be from 10-11 am Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made in care of the family.

Barbara was born on December 27, 1930 in Buloxi, Mississippi. She enjoyed secretarial work for several years before staying home to raise five children.

Barbara was a member of Edgewood Baptist Church, Rock Island. Barbara was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. She enjoyed gardening and in her earlier years, she also enjoyed riding motorcycles.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Caron (Don) Nugent, Moline, Robin (Darlene) Robb, Moline and David (Dawn) Robb, Wisconsin; and several grand and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three husbands, two children – Steve and Karla Sanders, her brother and sister – Bert and Sherry Riley and several grandchildren.

