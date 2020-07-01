Barbara J. Bivens
Barbara J. "Bobbie" Bivens

January 14, 1950- June 29, 2020

MOLINE-Barbara J. "Bobbie" Bivens, 70, Moline, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 at her home. Funeral services are 10 AM Friday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd, East Moline. Burial is in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Visitation is 4-7 PM Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Diabetes Association.

Bobbie was born on January 14, 1950 in Moline, the daughter of Richard and Pauline (Painter) Bivens. She graduated from Moline High School. She received her nursing degree from St. Ambrose and continued her education in Chicago. Bobbie was a Lab Technician for Illini Hospital in Silvis and retired from Genesis Health Systems. She loved watching movies at home and at the theater. She was a fan of the Star Wars Series and Star Trek. Bobbie was a Chicago Cubs Fan.

Survivors include her sister Dixie Bisby, East Moline, nephews David (Julie) Bisby, Moline, Danny (Samantha) Bisby, Rock Island and Phillip (Cindy) Bisby, Milan and many great and great-great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother-in-law Gary and niece Carrie.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com



Published in Quad-City Times on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
JUL
3
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
