1/1
Barbara J. Delinger
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Barbara J. Delinger

June 15, 1943-September 11, 2020

DAVENPORT-Memorial services celebrating the life of Barbara J. Delinger, 77, of Davenport, will be 6:00 p.m. Monday, September 14, 2020 at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service Monday. Inurnment and graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 15th at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Barb passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 at the home of her daughter in Durant.

Barbara Claypool was born June 15, 1943, in Davenport, a daughter of Donald and Evelyn (Sterling) Claypool.

Prior to her retirement in 1998, she had worked for Ralston Purina for over twenty-three years. Barb enjoyed spending time with her family; listening to music, and dancing. She had a great love for dogs, especially her "grand-dogs" Ella, Blaze, and Skipper.

Survivors include daughters Tina (Scott) Wiebel, Durant, Kay Jones, Eldridge; son Chris (Tracey) Delinger, Moline; grandchildren, Amy Brown, Alex Wiebel, Kelsey Jones, Alysa Jones, Tyler Delinger, and Aiyanna Delinger,; great-grandchildren, Xavyer, Evalynn, Jace, Aspen, and Aaralynn; brother, Ron (Julie) Claypool, Bettendorf; sister in law Linda Bundy, Davenport; many nieces and nephews; and long-time friends, Fran (Don) Eisentrager, and Deb (Tom) Kelly, all of Davenport.

She was preceded in death by her mother Evelyn Dvorak-Caldwell and nephew Brian Claypool.

Online remembrances may be expressed by visiting www.hmdfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Service
06:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Davenport Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved