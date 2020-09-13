Barbara J. Delinger

June 15, 1943-September 11, 2020

DAVENPORT-Memorial services celebrating the life of Barbara J. Delinger, 77, of Davenport, will be 6:00 p.m. Monday, September 14, 2020 at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service Monday. Inurnment and graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 15th at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Barb passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 at the home of her daughter in Durant.

Barbara Claypool was born June 15, 1943, in Davenport, a daughter of Donald and Evelyn (Sterling) Claypool.

Prior to her retirement in 1998, she had worked for Ralston Purina for over twenty-three years. Barb enjoyed spending time with her family; listening to music, and dancing. She had a great love for dogs, especially her "grand-dogs" Ella, Blaze, and Skipper.

Survivors include daughters Tina (Scott) Wiebel, Durant, Kay Jones, Eldridge; son Chris (Tracey) Delinger, Moline; grandchildren, Amy Brown, Alex Wiebel, Kelsey Jones, Alysa Jones, Tyler Delinger, and Aiyanna Delinger,; great-grandchildren, Xavyer, Evalynn, Jace, Aspen, and Aaralynn; brother, Ron (Julie) Claypool, Bettendorf; sister in law Linda Bundy, Davenport; many nieces and nephews; and long-time friends, Fran (Don) Eisentrager, and Deb (Tom) Kelly, all of Davenport.

She was preceded in death by her mother Evelyn Dvorak-Caldwell and nephew Brian Claypool.

