Barbara Jean Carlton
1950 - 2020
Barbara Jean Carlton

March 5, 1950-August 1, 2020

DAVENPORT- Barbara Jean Carlton, 70, of Davenport, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her own home on Saturday, August 1, 2020 after a brief illness. A private family service will be held for the family.

Barbara was born March 5, 1950 in Davenport, a daughter of Eugene Cosper and Frieda Kensinger DeWild.

Barb recently retired from Harlan's Fine Food after working there for over 40 years.

Survivors include her children, Richard Cosper (Angie), Jerry Carlton and Jenny (Ray) Hass; 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren all of Davenport.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, brother, Mike and sister, Pam.



Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 7, 2020.
