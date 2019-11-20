Home

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
St. Andrew Catholic Church
333 W. Lotte Street
Blue Grass, IA
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Andrew Catholic Church
333 W. Lotte Street
Blue Grass, IA
Barbara L. Teel


1933 - 2019
Barbara L. Teel Obituary

Barbara L. Teel

May 28, 1933-November 22, 2019

WALCOTT-Funeral Services and a Mass of Christian Burial for Barbara L. Teel, 86, a resident of Walcott, formerly of Blue Grass, will be 10am Friday, November 22, 2019 at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 333 W. Lotte Street, Blue Grass. Visitation will be 4-6pm Thursday at the church. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery, Buffalo, Iowa.

Barbara passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House surrounded by her loving family.

Barbara Lee Porstmann was born May 28, 1933 in Davenport, a daughter of Elmer and Mary (Westendorf) Porstmann. She married Edwin G. Teel on June 14, 1952 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Buffalo, Iowa. He preceded her in death November 7, 2013.

Barbara enjoyed boating and snow skiing with family and friends. She also liked traveling in their RV, spending the winter months in Arizona and Texas. She was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church, Blue Grass and loved spending time with her family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St Judes or .

Those left to honor Barbara's memory include her children: Randal " Fuzzy" (Kris) Teel and Rodney (Jolene) Teel, all of Blue Grass and Tammy (Joe) Karwoski, Parker, Colorado; grandchildren, Stacie (Parker) Utz, Parker, Colorado, Tricia Karwoski, Denver Colorado, Marshall (Sammi) Teel, Erin (Tony) Latoria, Rene (Andrew) Mulka all of Blue Grass, Trey Teel, Walcott; and eight great-grandchildren.

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online remembrances and condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Barbara's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Nov. 20, 2019
