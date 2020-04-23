|
Barbara Lewis Hillebrandt
November 10, 1923- April 21, 2020
ROCK ISLAND-Barbara Lewis Hillebrandt, 96, of Rock Island, IL, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at St. Anthony's in Rock Island.
According to her wishes, and the current circumstances in the world, there will be no services at this time. Wendt Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Barbara Lewis was born November 10, 1923, in Kansas City, MO, to Nelson Blair Lewis and Elizabeth Faris Lewis. She married William Hillebrandt on August 31, 1947.
She was a member of Overland Park Presbyterian Church and the Hallmark Retirees group. She enjoyed her years living at The Fort Armstrong in Rock Island.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Carol and Gary Freeman of Moline. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Nelson Lewis, and her husband.
Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 23, 2020