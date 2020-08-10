1/1
Barbara Niswander
Barbara Ann Niswander

April 2, 1933 - August 7, 2020

DAVENPORT - Barb is survived by her children, Kim (Judy) Bruns, Cynthia (Donald) Bruns-Smit, Mark Bruns, Christy (Terry) Ellenberg, ten grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and her special friend. Ralph H. Heninger. She was proceeded in death by her husband, Melvin Niswander and daughter-in-law, Kris Bruns.

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, there will be no visitation at this time. Barb's final resting place will be in Florida where she resided after many years serving as Director of Admissions at Mercy Hospital in Davenport, Iowa.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Clarissa Cook Hospice House for their compassionate care.

Memorials made be made to the Clarissa Cook Hospice House.



Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 10, 2020.
