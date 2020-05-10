DILLON, MT-Barry John Briggs, 65, of Dillon, MT, formerly of Davenport, passed away April 22. A Celebration of Life was held Thursday, April 30, in Dillon.

Barry was born July 28, 1954, in Davenport, the son of Vincent and Kathleen Briggs. After graduating from Assumption High School in 1973, Barry moved to Dillon, MT, where he met his future wife, and founded Barry Briggs Construction.

Barry took pride in his corporate sponsorships of many youth athletic events and organizations. He was also an avid sports fan who enjoyed 4-wheeling, snowmobiling, and golfing.

Barry is survived by his wife, MaryAnne, of Dillon, MT; son, Tim of Seattle, WA; daughter, Laura, and her fiancé Bennett Chomski, both of Dillon; sisters Connie Hatfield, and Jill (Brian) Mosley; brothers Doug (Pam), Roger (Jeanne), Mark (Jayne), Rick (Dorothy), Tom, Steve, and Mike (Patty); brothers-in-law Joe (DeeDee) Jensen, James Jensen, and Joe Weise; and many aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Vincent and Kathleen.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Beaverhead Community Food Pantry or the Barrett Memorial Hospital Foundation, both in Dillon.

