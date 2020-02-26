Home

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Alphonsus Catholic Church
Davenport, IA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Alphonsus Catholic Church
Davenport, IA
Beatrice A. Castro


1941 - 2020
Beatrice A. Castro Obituary

Beatrice A. Castro Buchmeyer

June 26, 1941- February 19, 2020

WALCOTT-Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial for Beatrice A. Castro Buchmeyer, 78, a resident of Walcott, formerly of Bettendorf, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Davenport. Burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport and 9:30 to 10:30 at the church prior to mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Multiple Sclerosis Society (https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate). Mrs. Buchmeyer died Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at University of Iowa Hospitals, Iowa City.

Princess Beatrice Ann Aldape was born June 26, 1941 in Davenport, the daughter of Isaac "Ike" and Lucy (Valle) Aldape. Bea graduated in 1959 from Assumption High School. She had been married to Peter F. Castro. He preceded her in death, October 5, 2000. She later married Kenneth Buchmeyer, November 26, 2010.

Bea had been a school bus driver for the Davenport School District, retiring in 2009 after 40 years of service. Her passions included travel, gardening and family gatherings.

Survivors include her husband, Ken and their children; her three sons; Michael Castro, Bettendorf, Steven (Joette) Castro, Lake in the Hills, Illinois, Thomas Castro, Mt. Prospect, Illinois; her step-children; Joan (Stuart Weinbrenner) Buchmeyer, Cedar Rapids, Andrew (Gretchen) Buchmeyer, The Hague, Netherlands, Janet (Paul) Gagne, Lisbon, Iowa, Joy (Blake) Howe, Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Steven (Elizabeth) Buchmeyer, Mukwonago, Wisconsin; 22 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren; her siblings, Paul Aldape, South Bend, Indiana, David Aldape, Mary (Bob) Simonton, Rich Aldape and Chris Aldape, all of Davenport, Elizabeth Aldape, Ft. Wayne, Indiana; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband, Pete, as well as many in-laws.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 26, 2020
