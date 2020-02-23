Home

Beatrice A. Castro Buchmeyer

February 19, 2020

WALCOTT-A Mass of Christian Burial for Beatrice A. Castro Buchmeyer, 78, of Walcott, formerly of Bettendorf, is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial is at Mt. Calvary. Visitation is Friday 4:00pm–7:00pm at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport, with an additional visitation prior to the service 9:30am-10:30am at the church. Mrs. Buchmeyer died Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at University of Iowa Hospitals, Iowa City. A full obituary will be online at www.hmdfuneralhome.com and run in Wednesday's edition.

Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 23, 2020
