Beatrice Broadenaux
March 18, 1951- March 31, 2020
DAVENPORT-Beatrice Broadenaux, 69, of Davenport Iowa passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Private services for immediate family only will be held Friday, April 3 at Runge Mortuary. Private family burial will take place at Davenport Memorial Park after services. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com. Memorials may be made to the family.
Beatrice was born March 18, 1951 in Independence Louisiana to Jesse and Genevia (Berry) Guidry. Beatrice worked at Mercy Medical as a CNA and Physical Therapist Technician for many years. She was a devout Christian who regularly attended church. She loved to travel and took many family trips to Louisiana with her kids to visit extended family. Spending time with her grandchildren cooking and gardening were some of her many joys in life. Beatrice also loved interior design and took great pride in decorating her home. She was a simple woman who loved playing games with friends and family. She enjoyed watching football especially her favorite team, the Patriots. She was an avid fan of The Andy Griffith Show and Highway to Heaven and watched them religiously.
Beatrice is survived by her children; Yolanda (Cheyenne) Morgan, Twanda (Jamie Eberhart) Broadenaux, Lovell (Amber) Broadenaux, brother; Jesse Guidry Jr., sisters; Faye Davis, Jessie Batts, Clara Russell, grandchildren; Brianka Morgan, Krystopher Broadenaux, Jaylen Broadenaux, Amani Larson, Cheyenne Morgan Jr., Kameron Morgan, Aspen Broadenaux, Ariyah Broadenaux, great-grandchildren; Prince Broadenaux and Xavior Morgan. She is also survived by her best friend of many happy years, Rachel.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother; Lawrence Myers, sister; Essie Austin, and nephew; Anthony Davis.
Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 2, 2020