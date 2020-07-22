1/
Belinda J. "Lini" Hull
Belinda "Lini" J. Hull, 54, of Davenport, died on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center – East Campus, Davenport. Arrangements: McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf, Iowa.

Published in Quad-City Times on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
563-355-1751
July 22, 2020
Belinda taught me how to use Snapchat
Ericka Weeks
Friend
July 22, 2020
Lini had an incredible infectious laugh, and loved so deeply! She touched my life with hers and no matter how much time went by between visits ... it was like no time had passed! My teen years would have been a disaster without her support & humor!
My life is forever changed for knowing her!
Tamra Hostens
Friend
July 22, 2020
Our sister/ best friend we are gonna miss you so very much but we no your at peace now and no longer hurting we love you ❤
Sonja Sizemore
Sister
