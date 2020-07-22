Lini had an incredible infectious laugh, and loved so deeply! She touched my life with hers and no matter how much time went by between visits ... it was like no time had passed! My teen years would have been a disaster without her support & humor! My life is forever changed for knowing her!
Tamra Hostens
Friend
July 22, 2020
Our sister/ best friend we are gonna miss you so very much but we no your at peace now and no longer hurting we love you ❤
Sonja Sizemore
Sister
