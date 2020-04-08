|
Ben Rogers
August 14, 1952-April 7, 2020
MOLINE-Ben Rogers, 67, of Moline, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at UnityPoint Health Trinity, Rock Island.
Visitation will be held Thursday, April 9, 2020 from 4-6pm at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline where family and friends are encouraged to celebrate Ben's life by driving by the front of the funeral home where Ben's family will be present. Funeral Services will be private. To send condolences or view funeral service visit www.RaffertyFunerals.com or live-stream on facebook at 10am on Friday, April 10, 2020. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at Sacred Heart Church, Moline. Burial will be at Moline Memorial Park, Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Boy Scouts of America or Sacred Heart Church.
Ben was born August 14, 1952 in Rock Island, the son of Charles and Madeline (Heyveart) Rogers. He married Joan Knobloch Antao on August 19, 2006 in Moline.
Ben worked for Montgomery-Kone for 45 ½ years. He was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Viking Club and was a Boy Scout leader in many capacities for over 40 years in the Illowa Council. He served the BSA as cook to Loud Thunder Scout Camp and his laugh will be heard for many years as his jokes live on. He enjoyed his grandchildren, camping and traveling.
Survivors include his wife, Joan; children, Bradley (Faith) Rogers, Bettendorf , Jason (Beth) Rogers, Bettendorf, Adrian Antao, Moline, Nicholas (Anna) Antao, Rogers, AR and Benjamin (Cortney) Antao, Buffalo Grove, IL; brothers, Richard Rogers, Andalusia and Stephan (Linda) Rogers, Lynchburg, TN; grandchildren, Konnor, Kaylynn, Aiden, Sophia, Aria, Peyton, Xavier, Izaac, Audrey, Addison, Emma, Elijah, Avary, Lincoln and Deacon and aunt, Marguerite Petrocelli, Phoenix, AZ.
"A man has to have a code, a creed to live by." John Wayne