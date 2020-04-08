Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
2111 1st St. A
Moline, IL 61265
309-797-1900
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
2111 1st St. A
Moline, IL 61265
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ben Rogers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ben Rogers


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ben Rogers Obituary

Ben Rogers

August 14, 1952-April 7, 2020

MOLINE-Ben Rogers, 67, of Moline, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at UnityPoint Health Trinity, Rock Island.

Visitation will be held Thursday, April 9, 2020 from 4-6pm at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline where family and friends are encouraged to celebrate Ben's life by driving by the front of the funeral home where Ben's family will be present. Funeral Services will be private. To send condolences or view funeral service visit www.RaffertyFunerals.com or live-stream on facebook at 10am on Friday, April 10, 2020. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at Sacred Heart Church, Moline. Burial will be at Moline Memorial Park, Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Boy Scouts of America or Sacred Heart Church.

Ben was born August 14, 1952 in Rock Island, the son of Charles and Madeline (Heyveart) Rogers. He married Joan Knobloch Antao on August 19, 2006 in Moline.

Ben worked for Montgomery-Kone for 45 ½ years. He was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Viking Club and was a Boy Scout leader in many capacities for over 40 years in the Illowa Council. He served the BSA as cook to Loud Thunder Scout Camp and his laugh will be heard for many years as his jokes live on. He enjoyed his grandchildren, camping and traveling.

Survivors include his wife, Joan; children, Bradley (Faith) Rogers, Bettendorf , Jason (Beth) Rogers, Bettendorf, Adrian Antao, Moline, Nicholas (Anna) Antao, Rogers, AR and Benjamin (Cortney) Antao, Buffalo Grove, IL; brothers, Richard Rogers, Andalusia and Stephan (Linda) Rogers, Lynchburg, TN; grandchildren, Konnor, Kaylynn, Aiden, Sophia, Aria, Peyton, Xavier, Izaac, Audrey, Addison, Emma, Elijah, Avary, Lincoln and Deacon and aunt, Marguerite Petrocelli, Phoenix, AZ.

"A man has to have a code, a creed to live by." John Wayne

Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ben's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -