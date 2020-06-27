Benjamin J. Meana
1972 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Benjamin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Benjamin J. Meana

April 23, 1972-June 22, 2020

MUSCATINE- Benjamin John Meana, 48, of Muscatine, IA passed away unexpectedly Monday June 22, 2020 at his home.

Ben was born in Prairie du Chien, WI on April 23, 1972 to Pamela (Meana) Duran. He attended Moline High School and graduated Morrison Institute of Technology in 1997 with a degree in Engineering Technology with a focus in CAD Operations/Design Drafting. He worked for the Hon Company located in Muscatine, IA for 22 years.

Ben enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his children. He enjoyed taking them to different places and events and experiencing new things. Ben was an avid sports fan, and was a huge Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears and Iowa Hawkeye fan. He also enjoyed listening to music and had a huge collection of movies and video games.

Ben is survived by his 3 children; Aaron, Chloe, and Payton Meana all of Wilton, IA, mother Pamela Duran of Wilton IA, brothers Bill (Kathy) Meana of Bettendorf, IA, Steve (Jennifer) Meana of Walcott, IA and Tim (Erica) Duran of Wilton, sisters Margaret Morena of Prescott Valley, AZ, Virginia (DJ) Berryman of Davenport, IA and Nicole (Mitch) Duran-Harford of Davenport, IA.

Ben is preceded in death by his parents George and LaVonne Meana, and brothers Lawrence Meana and Nathaniel Duran.

Graveside services will be held on Friday July 3, 2020 at 10 A.M. at the Durant Cemetery located in Durant, IA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Durant Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant
1001 6th Street
Durant, IA 52747
(563) 785-6152
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
June 26, 2020
Lots of memories my friend you will be missed.
Craig Brooks
Friend
June 25, 2020
Danielle and family,

I am so sorry to hear about your loss. If you need anything let me know.
Amee Barclay-Rae
Friend
June 25, 2020
Rest peacefully friend. Thank you for teaching me to fish and for being more like a brother than a friend. God bless you!

Jason Canfield
Friend
June 25, 2020
Diane Graham
Family
June 25, 2020
Ben with his mom and some family
Ben you will be missed everyday.
Margaret Moreno
Sister
June 25, 2020
You were a good friend and coworker. You are in good company.
Take Care Friend
Rocky Wagaman
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved