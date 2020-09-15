Bernard "Bernie" Lee Lindstrom

April 15, 1940- September 8, 2020

WHEATLAND-Bernard "Bernie" Lee Lindstrom, 80, of Wheatland, IA, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Genesis East Medical Center after a battle with COVID 19. There will be no services per his request. His final resting place will be in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at rungemortuary.com.

Bernard was born April 15, 1940 in Davenport, the son of Lyle Bertram and Clara (Hebbeln) Lindstrom. He graduated from Davenport High School in 1958. He served in the US Army National Guard during the Vietnam War.

He worked at several area businesses including Alcoa and at the Arsenal prior to his retirement. He was a talented handyman, being able to fix pretty much everything. He also loved cars and was a mechanic.

Those left to cherish his memory include his brother, Gene, Davenport, sisters: Berti Lindstrom, Davenport, Sally Wuestenberg, McCausland, IA and Vicki (Lyle) Braun, Davenport and sister-in-law, Janet Lindstrom, Donahue, IA, along with several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. His parents, brother, Richard and brother-in-law, Ken Wuestenberg preceded him in death.