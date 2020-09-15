1/
Bernard Lee "Bernie" Lindstrom
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Bernard "Bernie" Lee Lindstrom

April 15, 1940- September 8, 2020

WHEATLAND-Bernard "Bernie" Lee Lindstrom, 80, of Wheatland, IA, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Genesis East Medical Center after a battle with COVID 19. There will be no services per his request. His final resting place will be in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at rungemortuary.com.

Bernard was born April 15, 1940 in Davenport, the son of Lyle Bertram and Clara (Hebbeln) Lindstrom. He graduated from Davenport High School in 1958. He served in the US Army National Guard during the Vietnam War.

He worked at several area businesses including Alcoa and at the Arsenal prior to his retirement. He was a talented handyman, being able to fix pretty much everything. He also loved cars and was a mechanic.

Those left to cherish his memory include his brother, Gene, Davenport, sisters: Berti Lindstrom, Davenport, Sally Wuestenberg, McCausland, IA and Vicki (Lyle) Braun, Davenport and sister-in-law, Janet Lindstrom, Donahue, IA, along with several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. His parents, brother, Richard and brother-in-law, Ken Wuestenberg preceded him in death.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times from Sep. 15 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved