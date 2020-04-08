Home

Lunning Chapel
2620 Mount Pleasant St
Burlington, IA 52601
319-752-2771
Bernard Schneider

Bernard Schneider Obituary

Bernard Schneider

April 11, 1949- March 12, 2020

DANVILLE-Bernard Schneider, 70, of Danville, died March 12, 2020 at his home.

Born April 11, 1949 in Galesburg, Illinois he was the son of John and Geraldine (Newman) Schneider.

He served in the Army during the Vietnam War with the 1st Infantry out of Kansas. He was a Union Carpenter.

He was of the Lutheran faith.

Bernard talked frequently about his tour in Vietnam and was very proud of his service. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Survivors include his four sons; Caine (Nicole) Schneider of Davenport, Luke (Cathy) Schneider of Urbana, Illinois, Deake (Kelly) Schneider of Colona, Illinois and Derik (Cher) Schneider of Albany, New York; seven grandchildren; eight siblings, Jerome Schneider, Mark Schneider, Joel Schneider, Donat "Don" Schneider, Mary Pat Anthony, Marianne Krall, Theodore "Ted" Schneider and John "Jack" Schneider; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother Gregory and one sister in infancy.

A private committal will be held on Friday, April 10th at Rock Island National Cemetery. Cremation has been accorded and entrusted to the care of Lunning Chapel.

Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 8, 2020
