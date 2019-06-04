Bertha Schafer

October 18, 1920-May 30, 2019

MUSCATINE, Iowa – Bertha L. Schafer, 98, of Muscatine, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Lutheran Living Senior Campus.

A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at St. Mathias Church. Casket Bearers will be Cory Garvin, Chase Garvin, Josh Garvin, Benjamin Garvin, Gene Garvin, Kevin Bohnsack, and Matt Hartung. Burial will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by the Muscatine County Honor Guard, Inc. Cookies and coffee will be served at the American Legion, 110 S Houser Street, following the committal service.

Visitation will be from 10 until 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the church. Memorials may be made to Ss. Mary and Mathias Parish or the St. Mary's Cemetery Association. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com

Bertha was born on October 18, 1920, in Muscatine, the daughter of Frank J. and Anna Hinkel Schafer.

She was a member of the US Army serving as a nurse in the South Pacific Theatre from 1943 until 1945 and then was active in the US Army Reserves until 1954. She worked with the VA Hospital system for over 35 years.

She was a member of the American Legion and V.F.W. in Missouri, and the Ss. Mary and Mathias Parish in Muscatine. She enjoyed crocheting and traveling. She especially enjoyed the company of her cocker spaniels.

Those left to honor her memory include a nephew, Paul Schafer; her former neighbors and close friends, Gene and Nancy Garvin and family of Muscatine.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Mary Ann Schafer; and a brother, Bill Schafer and wife, Esther.