Bessie "Bess" Schneider

July 14, 1937-February 24, 2019

MOLINE-Bessie "Bess" J. Schneider, 81, of Moline, passed away Sunday February 24, 2019 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.

A Mass will be 9:30am Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church, Moline. Visitation will be 4 -7pm Friday at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111 – 1st Street A Moline, IL, with a rosary recited at 3:30pm by the Sacred Heart Altar and Rosary Society where she was a member. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery. Memorials can be made to Sacred Heart Church.

Bess was born July 14, 1937 in Rock Island, the daughter of Vincenzo and Rose (Armetta) Compagno. She married Joseph Schneider Sr. on October 18, 1958 in Rock Island. He preceded her in death in 2001.

Bess worked at Deere and Company in Moline, retiring in 1992 after 25 years of service.

Bess was a member of Sacred Heart Church where she volunteered at Blessings and assisted with funeral luncheons. She enjoyed her monthly "Best Friends Club".

Survivors include her son, Joseph (Sandi) Schneider Jr., Davenport; daughter, Jill (Ed) Newham, Aurora, IL ; grandchildren, Brandi, Nikki and Jordan; great grandchildren, Evy and Ollie; brother, Sam (Raedeene) Compagno, Denver and sister in laws, Madonna Wilson, Moline and Loretta Compagno, Atlanta. She was preceded in death by her brother, John Compagno.

