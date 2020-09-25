Betty E. Collins

August 29, 1922- September 23, 2020

BETTENDORF-Betty E. Collins, 98, of Bettendorf, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at her home.

Funeral services will be 11am, Monday, September 28, 2020 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island. Masks will be required at all services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Two Rivers United Methodist Church.

Betty was born August 29, 1922 in Rock Island, the daughter of Luther M. and Sarah "Sadie" (Barber) Mosher. She married Harry C. Collins on November 23, 1942 in Dalhart, TX. He preceded her in death on October 29, 1989.

Betty was a member of Two Rivers United Methodist Church, Rock Island. She enjoyed playing bingo, video slots and was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan.

Survivors include her children, James Collins (Cindy Sirna), Bettendorf, Gloria (Doug) Smith, Colona and Sally (Steve) Melton, Bettendorf; 8 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren and 9 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Susan, great grandson, Justin, brothers, Clarence Mosher and Martin Mosher, sisters, Lucille McCombs, Ruby Collins, Margaret Logsdon and Ruth Buckles.

The family would like to thank UnityPoint Hospice and nurse, Lisa for their loving care they gave Betty.

