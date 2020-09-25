1/2
Betty E. Collins
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Betty E. Collins

August 29, 1922- September 23, 2020

BETTENDORF-Betty E. Collins, 98, of Bettendorf, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at her home.

Funeral services will be 11am, Monday, September 28, 2020 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island. Masks will be required at all services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Two Rivers United Methodist Church.

Betty was born August 29, 1922 in Rock Island, the daughter of Luther M. and Sarah "Sadie" (Barber) Mosher. She married Harry C. Collins on November 23, 1942 in Dalhart, TX. He preceded her in death on October 29, 1989.

Betty was a member of Two Rivers United Methodist Church, Rock Island. She enjoyed playing bingo, video slots and was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan.

Survivors include her children, James Collins (Cindy Sirna), Bettendorf, Gloria (Doug) Smith, Colona and Sally (Steve) Melton, Bettendorf; 8 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren and 9 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Susan, great grandson, Justin, brothers, Clarence Mosher and Martin Mosher, sisters, Lucille McCombs, Ruby Collins, Margaret Logsdon and Ruth Buckles.

The family would like to thank UnityPoint Hospice and nurse, Lisa for their loving care they gave Betty.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
10:00 AM
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
Send Flowers
SEP
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
2111 1st St. A
Moline, IL 61265
309-797-1900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved