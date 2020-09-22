Betty Elaine Busch

July 5, 1935- September 19, 2020

CLINTON-Betty Elaine Busch, 85, of Clinton Iowa passed away at MercyOne Medical Center on Saturday September 19, 2020. Funeral services take place at 11 am on Wednesday, September 23, at Immanuel Lutheran Church – Charlotte, Iowa. A visitation will occur 1-hour prior from 10 am until the service hour at the Church. Burial takes place at Rossiter Cemetery, Charlotte. Lemke Funeral Homes assisted the family with arrangements.

Betty was born July 5, 1935 in Elvira, Iowa the daughter of Tobertes and Fannie (Anderson) Jahn. She was a graduate of Northeast High School. She was united in marriage to George Busch on August 2, 1953.

She was a long-time member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Charlotte, Iowa, where she also played the organ at services for many years.

Betty was a homemaker and was the former Mayor of Charlotte.

Betty enjoyed to crocheting, sewing and camping outdoors. She loved socializing with family and friends - she really just enjoyed life. One of her favorite pass-times was tending to her flowers and large garden. Above all, she loved her family very much and will be sadly missed.

Betty is survived by her children - Jim (Sandy) Busch of Charlotte, Joan (William) Simons of Goldsboro, NC and Gene (Kim) Busch of Cannon City, CO; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; three sisters - Esther (John) Dona, Beverly (Dale) Tubbs and Barb Starkey; with several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

Preceding Betty in death were her parents, her husband George, son Steven and one grandson, Nicholas.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Charlotte Immanuel Lutheran Church Organ Fund.

Fond memories and condolences for Betty's family may be shared at www.lemkefuneralhomes.com, obituary page.