Betty Fay Warnstadt Daurer

August 14, 1917-July 21, 2020

DAVENPORT-Betty Fay Warnstadt Daurer, 102, formerly of Davenport, died on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the home of her granddaughter, Sydney Bishop (Jorge Candelaria), in Thonotasassa, Florida. Mrs. Warnstadt Daurer was born on August 14, 1917 in Sheridan, Iowa to Roy J. and Inez F. (Toppings) Pierce. She grew up in Sioux City, Iowa and relocated to Davenport during WWII. She married Kenneth W. Warnstadt on July 1, 1939 in Hartington, Nebraska. Mr. Warnstadt died on July 15, 1971. She married Lloyd J. Daurer on June 24, 1972. Mr. Daurer died on November 13, 1995. Mrs. Warnstadt Daurer was a real estate sales associate for the Mel Foster Company at the former East River Drive office. She retired in 1975. Mr. and Mrs. Daurer relocated to Tavares, Florida in 1978 where they were very active in the Triangle Boat Club, Tavares. They traveled extensively and were able to go places they had always dreamed to visit. In her later years Mrs. Warnstadt Daurer crocheted providing friends and family with afghans. She was also recognized for providing afghans to the Boggy Creek Gang, Eustis, Florida, a part of the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, started by actor, Paul Newman, to enrich the lives of children who have chronic or life threatening illnesses. She enjoyed the company of her family and her constant companion, granddaughter, Sydney Bishop. She was also preceded in death by her parents, a son, Randy S. Warnstadt, and brothers Robert and Jack Pierce. She is survived by a son, Kenneth L. Warnstadt (Susan Bishop), Brooksville, Florida, step daughter, Patricia Tuthill, Davenport, and step son, Robert Daurer (Jeanne), Tomahawk, Wisconsin, six grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren. Services will be at a later date with burial in Davenport's Memorial Park.