Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
516 Fillmore Street
Davenport, IA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
516 Fillmore Street
Davenport, IA
View Map
Betty Felder


1939 - 2019
Betty Felder Obituary

Betty Felder

March 3, 1939-July 21, 2019

EAST MOLINE-AMass of Christian Burial for Betty Felder, 80, of East Moline, formerly of Davenport, will be 11a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 516 Fillmore Street, Davenport, Iowa. Burial will be in the Rock Island National Cemetery-Arsenal Island. Visitation will be Thursday from 10a.m. until the time of the Mass at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church. Betty died on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Hope Creek Nursing Home, East Moline.

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Betty Lou was born March 3, 1939 in Iowa City, a daughter of Anthony and Jacqueline (Lorang) Felder. She attended St. Luke's School of Nursing, Scott Community College, from Marycrest College, and St. Josephs College, North Windham, Maine. She had a quest for knowledge and was a lifelong learner.

Betty worked in the operating room at the former St. Luke's Hospital before joining the military. She was a Major in the U.S. Army serving in the Nurse Corps for 17 ½ years. She had served in Vietnam and Germany.

Betty began volunteer work when she was 14 with the Ground Observation Corp. She also was a hospice volunteer.

Betty was a woman of great faith and believed in serving her church. She was a eucharistic minister and helped at with the bazaar at St. Mary's, volunteered at the Diocese of Davenport, and spent 16 months in Medjugorje.

Betty loved to crochet, sew, quilt and paint water colors, receiving certification from Bob Ross himself. She also taught cake decorating.

She is survived by her nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings: Verna, Jeanene, Jeffery, Jerry, and Tony; and a nephew, Richard Wilson.

Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.hmdfuneralhome.com

Published in Quad-City Times from July 23 to July 24, 2019
