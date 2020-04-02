Home

Betty J. Albrecht

Betty J. Albrecht Obituary

Betty J. Albrecht

March 31, 2020

DAVENPORT-Betty J. Albrecht, 91, of Davenport, passed away March 31, 2020 at Iowa Masonic Health Facilities, Bettendorf.

In adherence to the CDC Covid-19 virus guidelines, a private service will be held at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home. Please join our family for a Virtual Celebration of her life at 11:00am on Friday, April 3rd by going to Betty's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com and clicking on the live stream link.

She is survived by children, Susan (William) Albrecht-Felt, Timothy Albrecht, Sheri (Steve Carriger) Albrecht, Sarah Teller and Sibyl (Donald) Marriott.

View full obituary in Sunday's paper.

Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 2, 2020
