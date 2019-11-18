|
Betty J. Stender
June 3, 1935-November 17, 2019
DAVENPORT-A gathering to celebrate the life of Betty J. Stender, 84, of Davenport, will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., Thursday, November 21, 2019, at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. Committal services will take place immediately following at the Rock Island National Cemetery – Arsenal Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Scott County, Davenport, in honor of Betty's love of animals.
Betty passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019 at her home surrounded by family.
Betty June McGehee was born on June 3, 1935 in Cabool, Missouri, a daughter of Louis and Thelma (McBride) McGehee. She was united in marriage to John Stender on December 27, 1980 in Rock Island.
Betty had worked in customer service most of her life and spent the last 15 years of her career at the Maid-Rite on Rockingham Road in Davenport.
Betty enjoyed fishing, camping, and was an avid collector of many things including frogs, cardinals, and Betty Boop memorabilia. Most importantly, she loved being with her family.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, John, Davenport, children: RickieTutor, Corpus Christi, Texas, Kevin Tutor, Tuscola, Illinois, Carla Heim, Blue Grass, and Brad Stender, Shelby Township, Michigan; grandchildren: Jacob, Nathan, Meranda, Melissa, Andrea; great-grandchildren: Colton, Dexter and Kaylee; sisters: Jeni Braun, Warrensburg, Missouri, and Joan Carter, Springfield, Missouri, and an adopted son, Gustafson Bartholomew McGillicutty.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Joyce, Bob, Lillie, Zelda, Doyle, and Dwane.
