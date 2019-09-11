Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Runge Mortuary Chapel
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Runge Mortuary Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Houseal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty J. Wemmer Houseal


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty J. Wemmer Houseal Obituary

Betty J. Wemmer Houseal

October 8, 1930-September 10, 2019

DAVENPORT-Betty J. Wemmer Houseal, 88, of Davenport, Iowa passed away, Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Silvercrest, Davenport, Iowa. Funeral service will be at 2:00 pm Thursday, September 12, 2019 in the Runge Mortuary Chapel with a visitation one hour prior. Memorials may be made to Genesis Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Betty was born October 8, 1930, in Moline, IL to Bert and Hilda (Bergholm) Wemmer. She enjoyed bowling and taking her children on picnics on weekends in her younger years and later volunteering at Vanderveer and AMPS. She took great joy in feeding the squirrels and birds and taking care of her outdoor plants. She also enjoyed an occasional trip to the boat with her friends for a meal and a little gambling. Betty also spent time crocheting, knitting, embroidering, and her favorite activity, reading. She was very proud of her family and shared their accomplishments with others.

Those left cherishing her memory include her children: Timothy (Kathy) Houseal, Hattiesburg, MS, Thomas (Lucy) Houseal, Vicksburg, MS, Nanette (Leland) Martin, Orion, IL, Jennifer Dryoel, Milan, IL, and Gwen (Rich) Aleksiejczyk, Davenport, Iowa; grandchildren: Alan (Linda) Reed, Laurel, MS, Amber (Chris) Pino, Kiln, MS, Nathan Reed, Washington, DC, Amanda Troutman, Laurel, MS, Sabrina Houseal, Portland, OR, Brandy Houseal, Salem, OR, Molly Martin, Marion, IA, Charles (Whitney) Martin, Reynolds, IL, Kate (John) Fisher, Coal Valley, IL, Hayley Dryoel, Peoria, IL, Austin (Jessica) Williams, Stockton, IA, Aaron (Lindsay) Williams, Bettendorf, IA and Joseph Aleksiejczyk, Davenport, IA; twenty-two great grandchildren and one great- great grandchild.

Published in Quad-City Times on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now