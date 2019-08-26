|
|
Betty J. Whitney
December 30, 1927-August 23, 2019
MUSCATINE, Iowa – Betty J. Whitney, 91, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019, at Lutheran Living Senior Campus.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Reverend Pam Saturnia will officiate. Burial will take place in Buffalo Prairie Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4 until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Muscatine. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Betty was born on December 30, 1927, in rural Eliza, Illinois, the daughter of Ben and Ella Dunker Ziegenhorn. She married Albert J. 'A.J.' Whitney on April 6, 1947.
Betty helped her husband on the farm and was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Muscatine and Buffalo Prairie. She enjoyed bowling, playing cards, and gardening.
Those left to honor her memory include her brother, Howard Ziegenhorn of Lakeland, Florida; brother-in-law, Paul Togami of Wheatland, Illinois; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 2017; her only son, Curtis in 1974; her siblings Erma and Kenneth Fowler, Evelyn and James Metcalfe, Melvin and Betty Ziegenhorn, Marjorie and Ed Sloat, Mary and Harlo Ricketts, and Ernie and Margaret Ziegenhorn; brother-in-law, Raymond Whitney; and sister-in-law's, Geri Whitney, Faith Togami, and Mildred Ziegenhorn.
Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 26, 2019